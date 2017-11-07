7MB #25 on travel website’s best beach list

(CNS Business): Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach has come in at number 25 on a list of the world’s top fifty beaches by a Canadian online travel company. Around 1,800 beaches were said to have been evaluated and some 600 of world’s best travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies were consulted by Flight Network to come up with the list. The company said that by asking top travel professionals, it had come up with a trustworthy and accurate list “to inspire travelers and help choose their upcoming winter holiday destinations”. However it was decided, it is always good news for Cayman and its famous beach to receive the free publicity.

Grace Bay on the Turks and Caicos Islands took the number one slot in the assessment, with White Haven Beach in Australia coming in second and Anse Lazio in the Seychelles rounding out the top three.

The scoring for the beaches covered three categories, which included untouched beauty, remoteness, sand and water quality, and the annual days of sunshine. Not surprisingly, given the amount of development, Seven Mile Beach scored just 7/10 for remoteness and 8/10 for both untouched beauty and sand and water quality, though it was described as a “castaway-like beach but with a touch of comfort, decadence, and luxury”.

The latest accolade comes as Grand Cayman continues to enjoy record-breaking overnight arrivals following one of the best summers on record. October continued the growing trends with the best visitor numbers in history.

According to Department of Tourism statistics, 22,291 guest arrived in Cayman last month, an increase of 14% on last year’s 19,459 who visited in what is usually one of the islands’ slower months.

