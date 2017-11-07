Southwest Airlines plans new service from Houston

(CNS Business): Hot on the heels of recent revelations about the continued record-breaking success of overnight tourism in the Cayman Islands, ministry officials were welcoming an announcement from Southwest Airlines that it will begin a seasonal summer service from Houston, Texas, to Grand Cayman in June 2018. This addition of service is set to begin almost exactly on the one-year anniversary of the airlines inaugural service from Ft Lauderdale, Florida, which began in June of 2017. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said a top priority was to grow air service and new routes to solidify the economic benefit and deliver consistent business stimulation to people and operators.

“The successful addition of the Florida route this past June has driven incremental performance in the form of increased air arrivals and higher occupancy levels,” the minister said. “Texas is a major source market for stay-over visitors, we anticipate similar success with the launch of Southwest’s Houston summer route.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local Business, Transport