Concessions renewed for builders and developers

(CNS Business): The government will be continuing the flat 15% import duty rate on building materials imported to Grand Cayman for another year, officials have confirmed. The duty cut has been running for several years and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart claimed the concession was working and helping to boost the economy. “The government is committed on ensuring that our economy is on a path towards long-term sustainability that brings prosperity and employment opportunities for our people,” he said as he announced the continuation of the concession.

“The construction industry continues to spur economic activity; the value of imported building materials has increased on average by 9.7% per year between 2011 and 2016 and was 6% higher in the first six months of 2017 when compared to the same period in 2016,” the minister added.

The building materials covered under the special concession include all physical components and substances, whether solid or liquid, used in the construction, renovation or restoration and forming a permanent part of any building or related structure. But furniture, accessories, electronics and appliances are specifically excluded from the 15% concessionary duty rate.

But while the duty concessions on Grand Cayman will continue through 31 December 2018, a much larger duty concession package will remain in place for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman until 31 December 2020. Builders and developers on the Sister Islands continue to enjoy a 100% import duty waiver on building materials. And for Cayman Brac there is also a 100% stamp duty waiver for land purchases and an import duty concessionary rate of 12.5 cents per gallon on the importation of motor gasoline.

