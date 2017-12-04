Cayman appears on mega ship’s 2019 itinerary

(CNS): MSC Cruises has announced that its mega ship, Meraviglia, a 5,700-passenger ‘smart’ ship that was launched this summer, will include the Cayman Islands on its itinerary during the 2019 autumn season, even though there will be no piers in George Town when the ship makes is debut in the Caribbean. According to a press release issued Monday, from mid-November 2019 the ship will be operating out of Miami for the rest of that season, from where it will offer 7-night cruises, sailing to two itineraries in the western Caribbean, the first of which will include Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Mexico and the Bahamas.

One of the persistent arguments government makes to justify its decision to press ahead with the costly and controversial cruise berthing facilities in George Town is that the new generation of mega cruise ships will not use tender boats to offload passengers at their destinations, and will therefore not stop at Grand Cayman until it has built the piers. But the fact that MSC, the largest cruise company in Europe and South America, has included Cayman clearly demonstrates that tendering is no barrier to the large ships calling here.

This raises questions about the claims being made by the administration that the jurisdiction will lose its cruise business unless it invests in the costly project, which also poses a massive risk to the marine environment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Cruise Tourism, Tourism