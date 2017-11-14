DoT signs new PR deal with Canadian firm

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has signed up a new public relations firm in Canada to help promote the destination to that market. Although the DoT had a company promoting the islands in the country, Aerial Communications Group based won the latest competitive tender aimed at boosting visitors from that country. “The Cayman Islands continues to welcome increased stay-over visitors each year,” said DoT Director Rosa Harris, pointing to the record-breaking numbers. “But we must focus on reaching more Canadians seeking the ultimate Caribbean vacation.”

She added, “There has been a historic affinity between the Cayman Islands and Canada which continues to make this a very important market for the destination. We look forward to bringing the Aerial team of market experts to assist in taking the Canadian strategy to the next level.”

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said he looked forward to greater visitation and brand awareness from the Canadian market “influenced by the expertise and engaging strategy” of the new firm, and said it was important for the DoT to focus on this key North American market.

“Canadian visitors are very important to our business and we commit to ensuring our formula for air seat availability, direct routes, quality accommodations and exciting on-island attractions deliver on a top-notch holiday,” he said.

Category: Stay-over tourism, Tourism