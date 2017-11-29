Almost 20,000 passengers to hit George Town

(CNS Business): The cruise sector will be enjoying a bumper day Wednesday as more than 19,700 people will be arriving in George Town on six ships in the busiest day of the year. Cruise arrival numbers had been down for this year at the end of October, as rough weather had impacted the calls, but the diversion of ships since major hurricanes hit other ports of calls this season has seen the numbers begin to rise. By the end of the year what could have been a significant decline on last year’s arrival numbers is very likely to have caught up. Although the numbers for November have not yet been confirmed, an estimated 200,000 passengers had been scheduled to arrive this month and as many as 300,000 could pass through in December, weather permitting.

Despite the claims that the cruise sector would collapse without cruise ship piers, last year was only marginally down on 2015, when more than 1.7 million passengers arrived in George Town, the best numbers since 2007. If 2017 turns around as well as expected, it will still match the last two years, reflecting the continued strength of the industry without the controversial and costly berthing facilities.

For more details of the cruise ship schedules visit Cayman Port here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Cruise Tourism, Tourism