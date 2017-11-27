People on the Move: Carey Olsen adds to finance practice

(CNS Business): This month, offshore law firm Carey Olsen has expanded its finance practice in the Cayman Islands with the appointment of Dylan Wiltermuth, who has joined the firm as counsel. The firm said Wiltermuth is an experienced Cayman Islands lawyer who specialises in all aspects of structured finance and securitisation transactions, as well as public and private mergers and acquisitions. His recent capital market experience includes a substantial number of CLO closings and advising a number of leading global banks and issuers.

In the new year, Genesis Trust will be adding Dawn Howe as legal counsel. She will provide fiduciary services to clients and additional in-house legal support, the company said. J. Paul Drake, Genesis managing director, said of Howe, who will join the company 2 January 2018, “Having been advised by Dawn for several years, as outside legal counsel, we appreciate why she is so highly regarded both locally and internationally. She has an in depth knowledge of Cayman structures, with a particular focus on investment funds, which, together with her regulatory expertise, will make her a valuable addition to our team.”

