Pageant Beach proposal gets initial nod from CPA

(CNS Business): A proposal to build a ten-storey hotel on the Pageant Beach site in George Town has been given initial approval by the Central Planning Authority after the project was granted outline planning permission last month. Despite a number of objections from residents, largely at the neighbouring Poinsettia Condos, according to the minutes of the meeting, the CPA was “of the view” that the objections “did not raise grounds to refuse outline permission for the basic concept of allowing a hotel on the site which is zoned Hotel/Tourism”.

There are a number of conditions for HHG, the developers of the site, to meet before the project breaks ground, as the CPA pointed out that at this stage the development has only received outline permission. This means the project will still need to go through a more detailed preview after they submit an application for full planning permission, which will be considered within five years from the date of this initial decision.

The CPA said that the site is zoned Hotel/Tourism and the proposed hotel is “consistent with the basic strategies and objectives” of the 1997 Development Plan and supported by the Department of Tourism. The Department of Environment has also cleared the way for the project without the need of an environmental impact assessment, since the developers have already modified the proposal following a meeting with conservation experts.

The Pageant Beach development, with more than 400 rooms, is the larger by far of two proposed hotel developments for the George Town waterfront. NCB Investments is also proposing a 60-room boutique hotel on the former Tree House site, which the CPA granted planning permission for in the summer.

Category: Construction, Local Business, Stay-over tourism, Tourism