People on the move: new hires and promotions

(CNS Business): A new feature on CNS Business, People On The Move, highlights new hires and promotions in the Cayman Islands. This week, two up-and-coming lawyers are promoted, while a corporate governance firm adds to its senior management. And a law firm has taken on a new partner to head up its litigation and insolvency practice in the British Virgin Islands but say he will initially be working in Cayman as the BVI recovers from Hurricane Irma. The Cayman government agreed to allow staff from hurricane-hit British Overseas Territories to work from their Cayman offices while the islands rebuild.

Adrian Francis, a former barrister at Three Stone in London, will initially be based at Maples and Calder’s Cayman office, along with a number of his BVI colleagues, once his permit in the British Virgin Islands is approved, the firm’s officials stated. Aristos Galatopoulos, Maples and Calder’s global head of litigation and insolvency, said he was a “first class, senior lawyer and advocate with plenty of BVI experience”.

Among the recent promotions on Grand Cayman is Caymanian attorney Liesl Richter, who has risen at Appleby to the position of counsel, following a round of promotions across its global offices. Appleby said Richter is taking on more of a leadership role within the corporate practice group at the law firm, where she focuses on structured finance, subscription finance, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, public and private offerings of debt and equity and general aspects of corporate law.

Cayman-based corporate governance firm Five Continents Partners said they have added a hedge fund chief operating officer to its growing team. Richard Muckle joined the firm this month as a director. Although new to Five Continents, he is said to have had a long association with the Cayman Islands, having conducted business in the jurisdiction for many years. Muckle has also been registered as a director with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority since January 2014.

Higgs & Johnson announced that Jo-Anne Stephens has been named senior associate. The law firm said she has more than eleven years of experience in the profession and joined their Cayman office in 2015 as a member of its private client and wealth management and commercial transactions practice groups. Her responsibilities include advising financial institutions, and high net worth individuals on the creation and administration of trusts, estate planning, contentious trust matters and the preparation of wills.

Check back each week to see who's moving up the corporate ladder.

Category: People on the Move