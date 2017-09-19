GT hotel proposal faces local opposition

(CNS Business): The proposed new hotel development at the Pageant Beach site in George Town will be going before the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday, but not everyone will be hoping the board gives the proposed project the nod. Despite enthusiastic support from government for the new hotel in the capital, residents in the area are concerned that the planned development is far too big. The CPA’s meeting agenda shows objections from several parties in the area who say a 10-storey hotel in that spot is over-development and the construction will have a serious impact on their lives.

Developers HHG are proposing a $200 million development that will include a hotel with 456 rooms, six villas, six pools, two restaurants and a boardwalk.

As the project will be on the edge of a marine park, the developers have already had discussions with the Department of Environment, and officials there confirmed that its recommendations have been taken into account.

Despite excessive criticisms recently of the National Conservation Council on proposed projects, the NCC has not directed the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as a result of the history of the site and the consultation the developer had with the DoE before submitting plans. Provided the developers take precautions to protect the turtle nesting sites in the area during construction and use turtle-friendly lighting once it is complete, the DoE is not objecting to the project.

Nevertheless, residents in the area who are objecting to the development believe the size of the project warrants an EIA, and that the size of the project will impact the local marine environment.

The CPA will be expecting the developer to reduce the density of rooms it has proposed, as it does exceed the density regulations, but the law now permits ten-storey buildings in tourism-zoned areas of Seven Mile Beach and George Town.

The NRA has recommended a traffic impact assessment because of the anticipated increase of vehicles in an area that already suffers some congestion, but there are few other legal hurdles in the way of the proposed development, which comes on the heels of the planning approval recently given to NCB for a smaller boutique hotel further along the coast line.

The opposition for the project is coming from residents of Poinsettia Condominiums, the closest residencies to the proposed new development. Lawyers writing to planning on behalf of the residents suggest the project is too big for the site and too close to their clients’ homes. The lawyers described the project as “disproportionate in the extreme” for the location.

Some of the residents wrote directly to planning to say that they do not object in principle to the idea of a new hotel in their neighbourhood but believe the height and size is too much and want to see a much more scaled down proposal.

CNS understands that planning meetings are now open to the public, and while only those in the relevant consultation zone are allowed to participate, people can attend to observe the proceedings.

