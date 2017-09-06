Dart buys another piece of 7MB
(CNS Business): Already the largest landowner in the Cayman Islands, the Dart Group has made another significant purchase with the acquisition of Royal Palms Beach Club in the heart of Seven Mile Beach, along the West Bay Road. Neither the seller, Coral Apartments Ltd, nor Dart has said how much the near three and a half-acre site, with 300 feet of beach front, was sold for and as yet there are no indications what the major investor plans to do with it. According to a short release on the firm’s website, it was a logical purchase given how close it is to Camana Bay.
The site is also next door to other land owned by the group and a private residency belonging to the group’s owner, Ken Dart.
Previously the site of the Royal Palms Hotel, which burned down in 1988, it has since then been a tourist hot-spot and a well-known beach bar and restaurant. In more recent times it has emerged as a busy daytime attraction for cruise passengers. Dart Real Estate president Jackie Doak said, “We believe it is a logical acquisition, as the property will integrate well with our Camana Bay development due to its adjacent position.”
While James Smith, the company secretary from Coral Apartments, said the firm had decided to sell and Dart was known “for its high quality real estate developments and there is every indication that the property will be developed in a manner that will be good for the Cayman Islands”.
The purchase comes at a time when Dart continues to invest in an enormous amount of development on Grand Cayman. Speculation that the group has already purchased the Ritz-Carlton has been denied by officials. The company has, however, refused to answer enquiries from CNS about whether it is still trying to acquire the five-star hotel, which has been for sale for some time.
The creditors acquired the property from the original developer, Micheal Ryan, and his network of companies in 2012. Officials there confirm in April last year that the hotel and resort was up for sale.
Category: Local Business
Royal Palms has been for sale for years. Full page ads in CIREBA publications. Where was the criticism then? Regarding the sellers, why should they receive more criticism than the first people who sold their property on the beach?
So they sell the beach where the cruise shipers go but then they want a dock to have more Cruise passengers with even less places to go to now that Tiki Beach is going as well.
what maddnes.
This is a very sad announcement for locals. RP was the last nice beach we had. Disgusting.
so we are going to build a mega dock for cruise ships and passagers to disembark to spend the day in the Cayman Islands. Mr. Premier where will they all go now to enjoy our prestige beaches? Capt Charles rolling in his grave now. For the record, a very sad day for cayman and for all that reside here. Locals, you can kiss SMB now. There is nothing left for us to enjoy call beach anymore.
People will complain for a day or two then by the weekend they will have their kids playing in the C-Bay fountains while sipping a C-Bay cocktail from a C-Bay restaurant and the watch a movie at the C-Bay cinema.
If more people were going to the Royal Palms restaurant and bar instead of all the places at Camana Bay maybe they could have kept it open and not sold. Dart is the problem not any Caymanians. He keeps sucking all the life out of everything else. No one can compete with him. We're just lucky he doesn't own ALL of town yet.
If you want to support caymanians, caymanian businesses and caymanian properties go shop in George Town instead was of camana bay.
Money talks and consumers are the economy drivers. You want to protest Dart and their monopoly then don't go to camana bay.
Caymanians like to bring down any Caymanians that have success all the time. It is the Caymainan way it seems. such a shame.
I have heard locals cut down at the Kirkconnells when they build businesses or develop land from decades ago, now they want to cut them down again when they've had enough and sell? Comedy at it's finest.
All other nationalities big up their countrymen. Not here though.
Congrats on a great investment.
To tell you the honest truth if I owned the Royal Palms property and I saw that monstrosity of a tunnel and build up land being started next to my land I would sell too!
I don't blame them one bit. Dart would have build overtowering their land and beach and would have destroyed half the value. If they weren't planning to build on it why should they keep it? It is called an investment for a reason right?
It's not royal palm anyone should be worried about. Dart people have been walking through the ritz carlton for months now. Trust me I've seen it. Royal palm aint nuttin compared to buying that hotel and property.
That's one less beach for cruiseshippers to go to after we put ourselves in eternal debt building the cruise ship port.
I see some negative comments on here but unless a private group or government put the money together to buy the property and turn it into a public space can you really blame the owners for selling? There's no way you get the same return, if any out of a Restaurant or beach bar when it is on that much prime beach land.
Some people seem to think that it is their right to use other people's land for free. There is no reason that any ridicule should happen from someone freely selling what they have the right to.
Congrats to a long standing Caymanian family for the foresight to purchase that land so many decades ago. RP will be missed but it has been pretty obvious for years that this couldn't remain as it was.
People seem to forget that this was a hotel before it burned down, otherwise it would have never been a bar and restaurant stand alone ever.
Kind of too bad it had to be DART but who else was going to buy it?
I would like to personally thank the Kirkconnell's for keeping royal palms as long as they did. God knows they let a ton of money go by keeping one of the most valuable properties on the beach as a bar and restaurant. This was inevitable that a developer whether Dart or someone else would eventually turn it into a hotel or condos at some point. I can't say I'm happy it is Dart that bought it but the Kirkconnell family did a fantastic job holding out as long as they did. No bad feelings should bee be put their way.
Dart buying Royal Palms is literally the smallest part of any acquisition Dart has made.
He bought over 300 acres from Stan Thomas. He is about to buy the Ritz Carlton. He bought hundreds of acres where the current camana bay is, Bought Coral Caymanian, The West Indies Club.....
Royal Palms is a drop in the bucket.
It is going to be torn down.
A condo development will have a higher ROI.
Fabulous news. DART brings first world class to everything it touches.
Prime real estate owned by Caymanians are soon going to be extinct.
People can only buy what others are willing to sell. It's not the buyers' fault that Caymanians have chosen to sell their properties over the years.
Caymanians continuing to sell their souls...shame.
Everyday Caymanians keep selling out these islands to dart then complain about the lack of power they have
I don't know yet how I feel about Grand Dart, Little Dart and Dart Brac islands. At the current rate, it won't be long in coming! I guess time will ultimately tell.
I don't see how this is news, this was agreed 2 years ago, do you not thing the overpass being built next to it might be connected ?? lol
I believe the percentage now is 52%. Over half of this island now belongs to Dart and his holdings.
NOW do you believe me?????
You are such fools.
The only thing left of Cayman when Dart is finished with it will be memories. There goes another local hangout on 7MB. Now it will be a hotel for rich people. Where are we supposed to take our kids to get to 7MB now????
Sad! Terrible news! Love Royal Palms!
Don't like the cement monstrosity called Kimpton- the 3 lane roundabout- Camana Bay with it's $300. bathing suits & $200 t-shirts!
The peaceful Caribbean vibe of Cayman is being replaced little by little and it's ruining the holiday appeal.
Imo-
- Tourist
You could take them to public beach except our government has allowed it to become a s**t hole by refusing to inforce our own laws or any sense of common decency. You can't blame Dart or anyone else for that.
Soon Caymaninas will not be allowed in Cayman. So sad to hear he is going to turn yet another piece of Cayman into an elitists playground for the rich only. Common Caymanians not invited, they get kicked out by security.
Sad sad day for Cayman. With no anti-trust laws, Ken Dart continues to turn the Cayman Islands into his playground. Somehow Caymanians and the Government have not woken up and smelt the coffee that Dart has had along-term plan from the start to dictate the island in the near future. Unfortunately, his style is historically ruthless and that has been demonstrated in Cayman by the way he bullies small business owners out of business and sweeps them up at pennies on the dollar. Competing against a person who can make decisions that will clearly lose him money, while driving others out of business is impossible. Like it is said, the two most dangerous people in the world are those with too much money, and those with not enough.
Scary times in Cayman for anyone not named Ken Dart. The future of Cayman is in his hands now, unless the government puts anti-monopoly laws into place ASAP.
Yes CIG and other large local land owners have smelled the coffee but have smelled the green$ too. Won't be long before it's all gone and transformed in to some ugly contrived concrete and steel jungle. Welcome to Dart's Wonderland.
Hello. Please allow me space to express my opinion.
I believe that an opportunity is being lost by Government.
In most countries there is something called a Corporate Land Tax that every Corporation, that owns property, is required to pay each year.
This ensures severale things. Number one being that a Corporation can not become a monopoly land owner.
It also ensures that locals own the majority of the land and not outside Corporations.
It also assists with funding the local economy.
Now I know there are those that will cry mass exodus of Corporate Land Owners from the Island. The way I see it is thats a good thing because if the only reason they are here is to make millions then fine, leave, it was obvious that the ONLY reason why you were here was to make millions and the Island was just a tool to do that ONLY. You never had any other intention at all.
Boy, nuttin left for Caymanians. A shame mon.
This is significant because, if the Kirkonnels can't resist the temptation of Dart's money what hope is there for the rest of us!? I personally wish he and his billions never came to Cayman. We are losing our identity and Caymanian character/charm with his massive Americanised developments. So sad.
Money talks! I have often been told that Capt.Charles said that as long as he was alive he would never sell that property...Guessing the kids had different ideas.. ):
We have now lost what was probably the last piece of property on Seven Mile Beach that was Caymanian owned and all because of greed. I know it they certainly weren't hurting financially that they needed to sell this..
We can only pray now that Dart will develop something that will still allow us a place to go other than the "reservation" provide for us called the public beach..
I remember Capt Charles putting in on the market, so obviously if the price was right he was gonna sell too!
It takes a lot of money and risk to develop a property like that. I don't blame them if they got the right offer. When there's one owner it is easy to make decisions. There were lots of new owners since he passed so if they couldn't all agree maybe there wasn't too many options.
This worries me. Although I know DART always does things well, this will be actually taking away the only piece of beach that locals/expats/cruise shippers and the like can enjoy together.
What will now happen to all the events that use be done here? It is almost certain that a concrete multi storey hotel or condo will go here and will once again eliminate and cordone of accessibility to the beach and to activities at the beach.
It is sad that as much as DART has done to prove himself a contributor to Cayman that he doesn't honor the people of Cayman by leaving this beach undeveloped or at the very least keeping a similar format as is there now.
Thank you dart.... for propping up the cayman economy for the last 8 years....
in dart.... people should trust
dart's record for investment and development speaks for itself. end of story.
Great news, look forward to the re-development.
Watch now when everybody will blame Dart, and go all anti-Dart in the comments, but it's your own Caymanian land-owners selling the place out. You do know which family were the former owners right?
Anyway, I'll see y'all at Camana Bay and at the movies this weekend.