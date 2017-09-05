Cayman tops Banker magazine’s global survey

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands has been named the world’s number one specialised financial centre in The Banker magazine’s 2017 survey, marking the ninth consecutive year earning the top spot in the global survey. Jude Scott, CEO of Cayman Finance, said the Cayman Islands has long been regarded as the world’s premier international financial centre through market leadership across all industry sectors, and long-standing relationships with top-quality, law-abiding international clients.

“The Cayman Islands is the leading jurisdiction for international hedge funds, the world’s second largest captive insurance company domicile, the leading jurisdiction for healthcare captives, and a leading jurisdiction for capital markets, trusts and banking,” Scott said in a Cayman Finance press release. “Our company register is at an historical high with regards to the number of active companies. We’re seeing growth across the industry; a clear demonstration of the confidence our clients have in the quality of the Cayman Islands.”

He added that Cayman “benefits onshore jurisdictions by facilitating more competitive international trade and enabling effective inward investment to help grow their economies”.

Scott pointed to the advantages of Cayman as a financial centre. “Our jurisdiction’s commitment to excellence in client service, balanced effective regulatory standards, and a transparent globally responsible tax system is serving us well,” he said. “This award is further evidence that the Cayman Islands is unmatched as the world’s premier global financial hub.”

Guernsey and Jersey are ranked second and third, respectively, in the specialised financial centres list, with The Bahamas and Bermuda closing out the top five places in the survey.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Finance, Financial Services