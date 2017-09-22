Flow offers free credit in Dominica

(CNS Business): Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W), the parent company of Flow, says it has begun the successful restoration of mobile services to Dominica and has extended free credit to help mobile customers communicate with family and friends. The island’s infrastructure, including its communications networks, suffered significant impact from Category 5 Hurricane Maria, which made landfall in Dominica on Monday night.

C&W said that as the devastating winds of Hurricane Maria died down, there was little or no news coming from the island of Dominica to allay the fears of families and friends overseas. With the partial restoration of its mobile network, concerned families and friends will be able to check on their loved ones in Dominica, possibly for the first time since the storm.

C&W CEO John Reid said, “I’m hugely proud of our employees who have worked night and day to begin to bring our mobile network back online. While the situation on the ground in Dominica is grave, the passion of our employees to restore our mobile services enabling critical communications, as well as helping the broader relief efforts, has been truly inspiring.”

Customers with access to the internet are asked to monitor social media and to listen to local radio stations that are currently on air for important updates on the progress of restoration efforts in the various communities and additional services that Flow will be able to provide once its store re-opens.

The company’s restoration efforts follow on the heels of its establishment of an engineering hub in Antigua designed to accelerate the restoration of impacted networks from this year’s highly active hurricane season.

Category: Caribbean Business, ICT, Technology, World Business