Air arrivals: the harsh reality

A CNS reader writes: It’s a pity the Hon Minister wasn’t a bit more forthcoming with some of the arrival stats that don’t make quite such happy reading. UK arrivals – 6,808, down just under 10% on the first six months of 2016 and stuck at slightly below the same level they have been for the past decade.

Bottom line, UK tourists and divers aren’t coming here even though alternatives like the Sinai coast resorts have been closed since the beginning of 2016. Put in perspective, before the problems in Egypt started one UK tour operator was flying more UK tourists than that into Sharm El Sheik every month.

European arrivals – 13,844 in Jan-June 2016 but just 11,294 this year, a fall of almost 12%. Again these are markets hit by events in the Middle East and North Africa but we’re clearly not picking up the slack.

Canada – Arrival figures have pretty much flat-lined 14,080 to 14,306 but again that’s the general level it’s been for years, the numbers aren’t improving. At the same time the flow of Canadians into Cuba shows no sign of easing off.

Latin America — DoT says visitors were up by 45.22% but they conveniently don’t tell you actual numbers because in reality the six-month totals are minimal. 589 visitors flew in from Brazil and 469 from Argentina, while stats for most of the rest of the region don’t even make double figures. In comparison, Cuba attracted 4,300 Brazilian tourists in January 2017 alone.

The harsh reality is that when it comes to these key markets the Cayman Islands have two huge problems – we’re not catering for the current AI tourist market and we’re too darn expensive when compared with the competition. It’s not, as Minister Kirkconnell claims, simply about economic factors but a wide range of issues including providing what customers want rather than what DoT think they want (the ‘If we build it, they will come’ mentality) and good old-fashioned value for money.

You can build all the $400-$450 a night hotel rooms you want but when your competitors can offer a week’s all-inclusive holiday (flights, transfers, meals and drinks) in comparable accommodation for under $1,200 per person, all the promotions and airline partnerships (whatever happened to the 2010 CAL/Virgin deal?) in the world aren’t going to turn things around.

The only thing saving local tourism right now is President Trump’s opposition to the normalisation of US/Cuban relations but it’s only a matter of time before harsh economic realities force him to bow to commercial pressures and ease up on that.

What you are seeing now is simply the culmination of years of muddled thinking and bad planning that have lost the Cayman Islands the opportunity to become a serious player in tourism markets outside the USA.

This comment was written in response to Air arrivals heading for record-breaking year

Category: Business Viewpoint, Stay-over tourism, Tourism