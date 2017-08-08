US fraudster used stolen cash for Cayman home

(CNS Business): A Kansas City man who admitted embezzling over US$6.5 million from his bosses also used some of his ill-gotten gains to buy a pricey beach house in the Cayman Islands using Cayman National Bank, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Douglas Ferrell (34), who appeared in court last week charged with wire fraud and money laundering, stole the cash between 2006 and 2014 when he was working at Scarbrough International, a privately owned US customs broker and international freight forwarder.

Tom Larson, acting US attorney for the district, said Ferrell made a $650,000 wire transfer, including at least $475,625 in fraud proceeds, to Cayman National Bank to buy the beach house.

“Ferrell wired a total of more than $2,250,000 to purchase that property,” the release stated. “Ferrell also used embezzled funds to ship furnishings from the United States for the property and for additional construction and improvements to the property, including over $77,000 in payments to a Cayman Islands tile company. After the improvements, paid for with additional embezzled funds, the property was valued at over $2.6 million.”

Ferrell admitted embezzling approximately $6,523,742 from Scarbrough for his own use and enjoyment. He engaged in a scheme where he made unauthorised personal charges to the company’s credit card and PayPal.

