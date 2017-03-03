CUC engineer spending year at US power company

(CNS Business): A Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) employee has been sent to Tucson Electric Power (TEP) in Arizona, marking the first time that the company has participated in a secondment. Corey Miller is spending a year at the Tucson facility, enabling him to train and gain experience within another utility. Miller said of this opportunity, “When I was offered the secondment there was no hesitation in saying yes. I thought of it as a great opportunity for career development.

“TEP is a larger and more established company in a different jurisdiction and the opportunities for exposure are endless. I will be exposed to a wider array of projects and types of work which would not be available in Cayman.”

He has been living in Arizona for just more than a month and has been settling into his new role and environment, stated a CUC press release.

Manager of engineering project management, Geoff Bradmon, to whom Miller reports, said, “Corey has fitted in well and is doing a great job integrating himself into the team. He has already made an impression on TEP as he was selected for the employee spotlight at the company’s quarterly ‘All Hands’ meeting.”

Miller’s secondment is testament to CUC’s ongoing investment in its employees, providing scholarships, training programmes and other opportunities for them to grow and excel, said the release.

Phil Jackson, CUC’s manager, human resources and employee development, said, “Corey has confirmed that TEP has made the move easier with a warm welcome. He is looking forward to the new cultural experiences and his ultimate goal of career development and growth during his time in Arizona and with TEP.”

During the year, Miller will work in each department within TEP, giving him an overview of many of the processes and programmes and helping him to better understand how each unit functions and the role each plays to provide reliable, cost-effective energy to customers.

“If I have to choose one specific area of focus during my year here, it will probably be with the renewable energy group,” Miller said. “I am keenly interested in this area especially following my recent involvement in CUC’s integrated resource plan study, where I learnt that renewable energy will play a very big role in shaping the country’s future energy supply.”

Miller is a CUC scholarship recipient and has been with the company for four years.

Category: Education & Training, Utilities