CIMA celebrates 20 years of service

(CNS Business): As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) will host a Family Fun Day for all staff and their families, as well as a charity 5K Walk/10K Run, set for Sunday, 21 May 2017. In January 1997, CIMA began operations as an amalgamation of the Financial Services Supervision Department of the Cayman Islands Government and the Cayman Islands Currency Board.

CIMA managing director Cindy Scotland said in a press release, “Our success is due to the hard work and dedication of our employees, management team and the Board of Directors. The retention of the level of expertise that exists throughout the entire organisation is key to our continued achievements.”

She added, “This 20-year milestone is also an opportunity to reflect on where the authority started, what we have achieved, and our plans for the future. With that said, I look forward to celebrating many more years of success, not only for the betterment of the authority but for our beloved Cayman Islands.”

In October 2016, CIMA organised an in-house commemorative coin design competition with staff asked to create a design representing the true spirit of CIMA. Gordon Panton, chief analyst of the Compliance Division, submitted the winning design, which featured a compass, reflecting the nautical theme of the authority’s logo as well as CIMA’s role in “charting the course” for the financial sector.

Also included in the design are the three islands, while the reverse side incorporates the Coat of Arms. In recognition of his design, Panton will receive a commemorative coin, and be credited on the Certificate of Authenticity. Limited copies of the coin will soon be on sale.

To register for the walk/run, go to the CaymanActive website

