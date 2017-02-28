JGHS students learn about legal careers

(CNS Local Life): John Gray High School (JGHS) students recently learned about legal internships at a local law firm along with educational options at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre. Representatives of HSM IP, including two people who participated in the CIFEC programme, spoke about internship possibilities at a JGHS assembly held Friday, 24 February.

The intellectual property team, consisting of CIFEC alumni and IP assistants Lisa Chin-Forde and Kenyah Pinnock, and IP associate Sophie Davies, addressed the students.

Chin-Forde and Pinnock talked about their time in the CIFEC programme, as well as their on-the-job experience and ambitions to become paralegals at the firm. They were recruited as part of the CIFEC progamme and took part in the HSM internship initiative.

Davies also spoke about what employers look for when considering hiring CIFEC students as well as a career in the legal profession, especially in intellectual property.

HSM has worked with CIFEC since 2012 and recruits up to 12 new students per year to join their internship programme, stated a press release, which added that the firm’s continued involvement in the programme forms part of its commitment to providing opportunities for young Caymanians to access the legal industry.

Managing partner Huw Moses said, “We are incredibly pleased to have CIFEC students play an integral role in our team. We aim to train them with the skills to achieve their full potential. We appreciate the opportunity to share our expertise with them and future students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law.”

Category: Education & Training, Law