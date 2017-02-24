Airport inconvenience ‘worth it in the long run’

(CNS Business): The inconvenience people are currently facing at the Owen Roberts International Airport will “definitely be worth it in the long run when we will have a world-class terminal”, according to Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) CEO Albert Anderson. Having reached the quarter mark on the project, work on Phase 1 is finished while Phases 2 and 3 are progressing well and scheduled for completion at the end of this year; the rest will be completed by the end of 2018, he said.

“We are very pleased with the progress that has been made to date. The extensive construction work on both sides of the terminal is moving forward in leaps and bounds, however there is still much left to be done and it is important that we stay on track,” Anderson said. “We couldn’t have reached this point without the patience from our passengers, airport partners and CIAA staff, who have been very understanding and accommodating. I would also like to reassure everyone that the temporary construction inconvenience will definitely be worth it in the long run when we will have a world-class terminal.”

The project will almost triple the current size of the airport to easily accommodate 2.5 million passengers per year. The existing terminal is only built to handle 500,000 passengers per year but is currently processing over one million. In addition to an increase in check-in counters, gates, arrival baggage carousels and security x-ray machines, the project will include the installation of a common use Electronic Information System (EIS) for a Flight Information Display System (FIDS) and a Baggage Information Display System (BIDS).

Category: Construction, Local Business, Transport