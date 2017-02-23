Digicel to cut one in four jobs in restructure

(CNS Business): Digicel is a planning to cut a quarter of its workforce over the next 18 months, the firm said in a statement on its website. The company claims it is reorganising to be “fit for purpose for 2030 and beyond” and this means a 25% reduction of the global workforce over the next 18 months, with the first step in the process being the offer of an Enhanced Voluntary Separation Programme opening on 1 March. Here in Cayman, Digicel employs over 60 people, most of whom are local workers; just 4% are work permit holders.

It’s not clear how the restructuring will impact Cayman but the telecoms group, chaired by billionaire businessman Denis O’Brien, said it is restructuring the firm to a small number of regional hubs in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific with back office centralised functions.

The firm also said it had signed a global partnership agreement with telecommunications provider ZTE.

Despite cutting jobs and restructuring to cut expenses, the company said it has invested over $1.65 billion in upgrading its networks and platforms and rolling out broadband fibre over the last three years.

CEO Colm Delves, said, “We are building Digicel for 2030 and beyond. Our transformation programme sees us taking the bull by the horns and daring to be different by challenging the status quo and by innovation-led growth. That’s what we are known for and that’s what we will continue to be known for into the future.

“Over the years, we have built a great company with a proud legacy of democratising communications and making an impactful contribution to countries and people across the globe,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Caribbean Business, World Business