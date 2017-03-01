Premier in London to promote Cayman

(CNS Business): Premier Alden McLaughlin will be promoting the Cayman Islands, including its offshore sector, in London this week having been invited to deliver an address on Friday at a conference at Blackstone Chambers, entitled, “Current Issues in Rule of Law and International Trade and Development”. As well as attending the event hosted by the well-known barristers chambers, the premier will be meeting with the overseas territories minister, Baroness Anelay, and other British officials.

The conference will be chaired by Blackstone Chambers’ Sir Jeffrey Jowell QC, who advised the PPM during the shaping of the Cayman Islands 2009 constitution. Other guest speakers include Michael Llamas, Attorney General of Gibraltar; Justice Angelica Nussberger, Section President and German Judge on the European Court of Human Rights; and Justice Catherine O’Regan, former member of the Constitutional Court of South Africa and Director of the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights at Oxford.

McLaughlin said the conference would give him “an opportunity to say what the Cayman Islands has done in respect of having an advanced bill of rights, an independent judiciary, anti-corruption provisions and how our government has worked to enact and enforce laws against money-laundering and tax evasion”.

He added, “The trip will also give us another opportunity to reaffirm our stable, diversified and growing economy and the great opportunities that exist to invest and live in the Cayman Islands.”

Topics to be discussed include Brexit and international trade, tax, cross-border crimes and combating corruption. Members of the UK press have been invited to attend.

While in London, the premier will also meet again with Baroness Anelay to provide her with an update on Cayman’s progress with respect to implementation of the necessary supporting legislation underpinning the centralised platform for the sharing of beneficial ownership information with UK law enforcement authorities.

On Monday McLaughlin will attend the first meeting of the Cayman Islands All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG ), which will be hosted by MP Graham Brady. According to a release from the premier’s office, “By better understanding Cayman’s business regime members of the APPG can help champion Cayman’s cause in the halls of Westminster.”

The premier met with Brady and other MPs when he was in London for the November session of the Joint Ministerial Council to try to re-establish the APPG.

“This is one more opportunity to tell the good story that is Cayman’s to MPs and Peers,” McLaughlin said. “Our economy continues to improve, with the private sector continuing to invest in the Cayman Islands. That new investment is a direct result of the confidence of business in our country.”

Traveling with the premier will be Attorney General Sam Bulgin, Senior Political Advisor Roy Tatum, Senior Legislative Policy Advisor in the Department of Financial Services Policy and Legislation Andre Ebanks and Press Secretary Tammie Chisholm.

They left Wednesday 1 March and will return to Grand Cayman on Tuesday, 8 March.

