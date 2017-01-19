Margaritaville Resort to open February

(CNS Business): The new Margaritaville Beach Resort on the West Bay Road is almost ready to open, officials have revealed. The newly renovated hotel on the site of the old Treasure Island has begun taking reservations, ready to welcome guests at the beginning of next month in the first phase of development. The first guests for what will eventually be a 285-room resort will be booked in from 4 February, but hotel officials have indicated that facilities at the resort will be opened slightly before then.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past 18 months,” said Michael Evans, executive vice president of HHG Holdings, the ownership group for the resort. “We look forward to welcoming guests for what we know will be an unforgettable Caribbean escape featuring warm, authentic Caymanian hospitality and, of course, the Margaritaville lifestyle.”

The hotel confirmed that close to half of the workforce, including the management team, are Caymanians but they hope to increase that number with on-the-job training.

“As the resort moves forward, [it is anticipated] that the total number of Caymanians or Caymanian status holders that will be hired will be even greater than 50% of the total staff,” officials told CNS Business, adding that there are plans for a second Caymanian-only job fair in advance of the opening of phase two of the resort.

The new resort includes six food and drink venues, several swimming pools, retail shops, a kid’s club, a 24-hour fitness centre, as well as meeting and event space.

Category: Stay-over tourism, Tourism