CUC to close George Town HQ payment centre

(CNS Business): Customers of CUC will no longer be able to pay their bills at the CUC head office in North Sound Road or its office at the Caribbean Plaza. In a circular sent out this week, the firm said it was changing the way it does business to focus on “delivering enhanced services in the areas of new connections, transfers, inquiries, transfer to prepay services, in office energy assessments”.

This means that the firm is introducing payment locations at gas stations for people to pay their power bills. From 28 February, payments will not be accepted at its own offices but at remote payment locations in Savannah, Red Bay, Prospect, George Town and on West Bay Road.

The firm said these remote walk-in locations would provide extended payment hours and payment would be captured in ‘real time’, and accounts will be updated immediately. The locations include three Esso gas stations — on Dorcy Drive, Shamrock Road and Hurley Merren Boulevard — and three Rubis stations — on the West Bay Road, Shamrock Road and Eastern Avenue. The JN Money Transfer office in Crown Square on Eastern Avenue is also on the list.

Customers can also still pay CUC electricity bills online, via the firm’s website, over the phone, online and over the counter at a local bank or at post offices across the island.

