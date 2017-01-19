Glidden confirmed as CIMA’s banking boss

(CNS Business): The acting head of the Banking Supervision Division at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has been confirmed in the post. On 1 January Gloria Glidden was given the official title for a job she has be doing since last year. Officials said she would continue to provide supervision of both international and commercial banks and trusts, the development bank, as well as money services businesses, building societies and cooperative societies in the Cayman Islands.

Having joined the authority in October 2012 as deputy head of the Investments and Securities Division, she moved to the banking section in March 2014, where she became deputy head. Glidden is a Certified Public Accountant with 18 years post-qualification experience in finance an accounting spanning various fields such as auditing, utilities, telecommunications, financial services and hedge fund administration.

CIMA said it was pleased to confirm her in post as the new banking head and was confident that she will lead the division successfully.

