Stay-over visitor numbers break more records

(CNS Business): Almost 35,000 people visited the Cayman Islands in November, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Tourism, breaking more records for the stay-over tourism sector. Last month was the best November on record and was the sixth consecutive month where air arrivals into Cayman exceeded existing statistics. A total of 34,999 visitors flew into the Owen Roberts International Airport, 19.66% more than the number of people who arrived in November 2016. The numbers reflect the continued month on month increase in guests visiting the islands from the core markets within the United States.

So far, 369,400 visitors have arrived this year and the boost in growth came largely from an increase in passengers from the Northeastern region of the US, where an additional 2,424 tourists chose Cayman for their vacation last month, a 34.71% increase year over year, making it the top performing region of this year.

Officials also said that visitors from Central, Latin and South America were also helping to boost numbers to record-breaking levels.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said, “The ongoing efforts within the Ministry and Department of Tourism to deliver increased visitation and raise brand awareness have been demonstrably successful. I am profoundly proud of the performance of our tourism sector in 2017, whether it be new marketing strategies, renovations, human capital development or something entirely different, the stakeholders in tourism have been steadfast in progressing the successes of tourism industry.”

Things were also very busy last month in downtown George Town with another record-breaking statistic, when, according to the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, 208,695 passengers arrived by cruise ship, the best November numbers on record.

Cayman is on target for the best year ever for overnight guests, possibly reaching the goal of 400,000 people, and if the December numbers hold steady for cruise arrivals, 2017 will match the growth seen in that sector in 2015 and 2016.

Category: Stay-over tourism, Tourism