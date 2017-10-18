Powerful local law firm marks 50 years in Cayman

(CNS Business): The largest and one of the most influential offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands marked its 5oth anniversary recently with a swanky reception at the Ritz-Carlton. Maples and Calder started life in 1967 when James “Jim” MacDonald and John Maples began doing business out of a room in Dr Roy Edison McTaggart’s house on South Church Street. Two years later, after Douglas Calder joined the small firm and MacDonald retired, it was renamed Maples and Calder. Today the offshore law firm employs more than 1,500 people in 15 offices, 600 of which are here in Cayman.

While Maples has been part of the fight against Cayman’s tax haven image, its home, Ugland House, was singled out by President Barack Obama in 2008 when he suggested their office was “either the biggest building or the biggest tax scam on record”.

But the infamous comment has done little to stifle the firm’s growth. Maples global managing partner Alasdair Robertson said the firm had been instrumental in developing and refining the “Cayman product, to improve and sharpen our services and to offer the world a jurisdiction that continually strives to be the leading international financial centre of excellence. No small feat. Thank you for growing with us and sharing the vision that continues to put Cayman on the map.”

In a release marking the celebration he said, “Over the course of five decades, we have experienced tremendous progress and embraced opportunities that have helped to set the Cayman Islands apart in the industry by attracting the brightest and highest calibre of people – an ethos that has remained a cornerstone of our success ever since.”

