Dart’s tunnel CPA hearing deferred over paperwork

(CNS Business): The increasingly controversial application by Dart to expand the West Bay Road tunnel was adjourned Wednesday, after the planning department filed the wrong documents to the Central Planning Authority. It is not clear when the authority will hear the application as the agenda for the next meeting has not yet been posted on the CPA’s website. But the application is facing objections from the public regarding beach access and from the planning department and the NRA who have raised safety concerns along with the continued recommendations against the project by the DoE.

The NRA has pointed to the problem of the height especially, given the problems encountered with the existing tunnel and the potential for large vehicles and equipment getting stuck during transportation, as well as the risks that have emerged during construction of the first part to pedestrians in the area.

The first phase of the tunnel was approved despite the objections and concerns raised by the public and government agencies at the time and Cayman Shores Development Ltd, a subsidiary of Dart Real Estate which is making the application, has stated that it will address the concerns raised when the application is heard and will be making provision to protect beach access.

In a news report about the expansion application on CNS last week, more than 250 comments were posted, most of which voiced objections and a variety of concerns about the tunnel as well as the wider development and land ownership in Cayman concentrated in the network of Dart companies.

