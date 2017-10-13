Dart finally confirms Ritz acquisition
(CNS Business): After several months of speculation that Dart Real Estate had acquired the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman but no comment from officials at the company, the Cayman Islands’ biggest property owner has finally announced that it has bought the luxury hotel on Seven Mile Beach. The news comes just weeks after Dart confirmed its acquisition of the Royal Palms site, also on Grand Cayman’s famous beach. There have also been recent announcements that Dart will be building a new supermarket for Foster’s Food Fair at Camana Bay and that its general contractors, DECCO, will be leading a consortium of firms to take on the country’s waste management system as well.
A release posted on the conglomerate’s website stated that the purchase “expands Dart Real Estate’s portfolio of tourism assets and reinforces investor Kenneth Dart’s commitment to the Cayman Islands”.
Dart bought the hotel from Five Mile Capital Partners, LLC, which acquired the property from the original developer, Michael Ryan, when he and the network of companies involved in the hotel’s development and ownership got into financial difficulties. From that point on, it was widely speculated that it would not be long before Dart acquired the resort.
“This investment demonstrates Mr Dart’s confidence and willingness to invest in the strength and resilience of the Cayman Islands economy,” said Mark VanDevelde, CEO of Dart Enterprises, the parent company of Dart Real Estate, about his elusive boss and Cayman’s biggest single investor.
Officials said that while there has been a change in ownership, a long-term management agreement with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC remains in place.
“The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has been the standard bearer for excellence in the region for more than a decade,” said Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak. “We look forward to working with management on the preservation of the resort’s legacy, enabling the Cayman Islands to retain its position as a preferred luxury Caribbean destination for visitors and investors alike.”
I don't understand why no one is seeing what is actually happening to our island.
Soon Dart will own the entire Seven Mile Beach and he will slowly but surely push the natives out.
Dart is not doing any of this because he just wants to invest in Cayman. He is a business man. Nothing good will come of this for the people of the Cayman Islands.
Any Caymanian making an average salary can shop in Camana Bay?
$250 for a sundress?
Yet Chamber of Commerce encouraging people to buy local and wonder why people fly off to Miami to shop!
Movies is nothing less than $100 for a family of four!
Now they planning to move Foster's.
I don't know why Woody would agree to this.
The Strand is a perfect location for condo owners and renters along Seven Mile stretch.
Why didn't he put a scaled back version in Camana Bay because the main patrons there are those who live in the Residences at Camana Bay.
I say bycott the Foster's in Camana Bay and shop Kirk's or Hurley's.
Before long Caymanians will be like the Aborigines.
Remember my words!
Next up: Dart buys every home in Snug Harbour, Canal Point, and Governor's Harbour - renovates each, and adds them to his rentals portfolio.
Appeal for these new Dart units causes demand for South Sound units drop drastically. Prices there become within reach for the average Caymanian causing them to move in, thus fueling the exudos of the wealthy Caymanians and Foreigners to Dart's new residential oasis.
The local collective mindset shifts: if you're not Dart's tenant, you're not saying a damn thing.
Could Government please explain how this is good for Cayman?
Fantastic News . Hopefully now they can tackle the injustices occurring within their rank of staff.
Look out Governor House property you're next head line .
Wait til they annouce Barkers.....
Just imagine if Mac's deal of 50% off accomodation tax had been allowed to come into force. How much revenue would our country have lost? Mac should never be elected again. He cannot even be in control of his own car.
in dart i trust!
Sounds good to me. The Kimpton, Ritz, Camana Bay, The Landfill. I like to see them take on the big projects.
What I do not like to see is the rapid assimilation of small traditionally Caymanian operated companies. Watersports, taxi's and buses, liquor stores, restaurants, clothing, jewelry and specialty stores... Why?
Why compete with your tenants, your customers, your plebeians.
I'm sure there is going to be alot of negative posts about this.
Maybe the article head line should read
"Caymanian Buys The Ritz-Carlton"