Dart finally confirms Ritz acquisition

(CNS Business): After several months of speculation that Dart Real Estate had acquired the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman but no comment from officials at the company, the Cayman Islands’ biggest property owner has finally announced that it has bought the luxury hotel on Seven Mile Beach. The news comes just weeks after Dart confirmed its acquisition of the Royal Palms site, also on Grand Cayman’s famous beach. There have also been recent announcements that Dart will be building a new supermarket for Foster’s Food Fair at Camana Bay and that its general contractors, DECCO, will be leading a consortium of firms to take on the country’s waste management system as well.

A release posted on the conglomerate’s website stated that the purchase “expands Dart Real Estate’s portfolio of tourism assets and reinforces investor Kenneth Dart’s commitment to the Cayman Islands”.

Dart bought the hotel from Five Mile Capital Partners, LLC, which acquired the property from the original developer, Michael Ryan, when he and the network of companies involved in the hotel’s development and ownership got into financial difficulties. From that point on, it was widely speculated that it would not be long before Dart acquired the resort.

“This investment demonstrates Mr Dart’s confidence and willingness to invest in the strength and resilience of the Cayman Islands economy,” said Mark VanDevelde, CEO of Dart Enterprises, the parent company of Dart Real Estate, about his elusive boss and Cayman’s biggest single investor.

Officials said that while there has been a change in ownership, a long-term management agreement with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC remains in place.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has been the standard bearer for excellence in the region for more than a decade,” said Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak. “We look forward to working with management on the preservation of the resort’s legacy, enabling the Cayman Islands to retain its position as a preferred luxury Caribbean destination for visitors and investors alike.”

