Cayman sends full tourism team to FCCA conference

(CNS Business): Government officials were joined by private sector tourism stakeholders to create a 19-man delegation at the 24th annual Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) ​Conference in Merida, Mexico, where they delivered the message that Cayman is open for business following the impact of hurricanes on other destinations on the region this summer. In a short photo release the Department of Tourism said very little about the conference except that the delegation is showcasing attractions, culture and activities with a focus on the importance of cruise tourism.

“The four-day ​conference is ​designed ​to ​foster ​a ​better ​understanding ​of ​the ​inner ​workings ​of ​the ​cruise ​industry and help attendees improve their cruise tourism business,” the DoT said.

There was no mention of Cayman’s controversial plans to develop a cruise berthing facility which was scheduled to be in the request for proposals phase at this point. In August the premier stated that work on the cruise port was progressing with preliminary designs and cost estimates complete. In his strategic policy statement, he said that prequalification of bidders and negotiations with cruise lines were ongoing and tender would be issued before the end of September.

