Tourism ministry touts for business in wake of storms

(CNS Business): The Ministry of Tourism is touting its ‘Caymankind’ brand as the government here does what it can to assist other destinations devastated by the storm. But officials are also making it clear that the Cayman Islands are unscathed by the recent trio of hurricanes and well and truly open for business. In a press release circulating on the international markets, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell described the efforts Cayman is making to help those impacted, but officials also pointed out the islands are happy to “provide all travellers”, including any displaced groups, the chance to experience its “Caymankind hospitality at a time when it is needed most”.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Cayman Islands, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to our fellow Caribbean people and those in the US who have been impacted by the hurricanes,” said Kirkconnell. “We understand all too well the devastating effect these storms can have on life and livelihoods, and we stand in solidarity with them in the rebuilding process and healing of their communities.”

The Cayman government has sent emergency supplies and medical personnel to Anguilla, the police have sent equipment and officers to Turks and Caicos, and RCIPS officers are assisting with law and order and humanitarian efforts in the British Virgin Islands.

“As we continue to provide aid, supplies and donations, we also implore all those in a position to do so to assist our Caribbean neighbours in any way possible, not just now, but in the days and months ahead that it will take to rebuild,” Kirkconnell stated. “‘Caymankind’ is our unique philosophy and a way of living that we are proud to share with the world. It’s about being courteous, compassionate and caring in everything we do, so it is especially important during difficult times like these, that we must demonstrate what it means to be Caymankind.”

Director of Tourism Rosa Harris said that as Cayman assists its neighbours, it is able to welcome travellers throughout the region “to experience our diverse three-island paradise, and especially those whose previous vacation plans were disrupted or are simply seeking respite”.

Category: Tourism