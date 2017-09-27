C&W achieves security standard

(CNS): An telecoms and entertainment provider operating within the Cayman Islands has announced it has been recognised for its standard of information security. C&W Business, a division of C&W Communications, achieved compliance with ISO/IEC 270001:2013, a security standard with thorough requirements aimed at establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a company’s information security management system.

The standard was achieved after a 12-month organisation-wide effort that involved independent audits and risk assessments to ensure all requirements were met.

Chief Commercial Officer of C&W Communications, Shuja Khan, said, “By achieving compliance with ISO 27001, C&W continues to apply best practices in data security which demonstrates its commitment to protect the most valued asset of enterprises large and small: their information. It’s part of a number of measures to meet customer and market requirements in all geographies in which C&W operates.”

He continued, “C&W Business will continue investing to ensure our infrastructure is safe and resilient to any potential attacks, and to honour our obligation to our customers and other stakeholders that the company will be vigilant in keeping our customers’ data safe and secure.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: ICT, Technology