Dart puts in plans for new Foster’s store

(CNS Business): Cayman’s largest land owner has announced yet another venture to expand its growing property empire. Dart Real Estate has submitted a planning application to build a supermarket at the northern end of Camana Bay, which Foster’s Food Fair has agreed to lease. According to a release on the company website, the 60,000 square feet of supermarket will be larger than any of the current Foster’s locations. The application includes a four-level parking structure, a covered 50-foot wide pedestrian walkway and a dining area within the store.

Outdoor seating is planned throughout the area and solar panels will be mounted on both the main and parking structures, the company said. Should the proposal receive the green light from the Central Planning Authority, officials said the project is estimated to take around two years to complete.

Dart Real Estate president Jackie Doak said she was “thrilled” that Foster’s, which already leases the Bay Market store selling expensive and high-end produce, was expanding their relationship with Dart. “Customers will enjoy a larger supermarket, complete with natural light, covered walkways and covered parking, making the grocery shopping experience even more pleasant.”

Woody Foster, the Managing Director of the family supermarket business, said the company would remain committed to its everyday offerings and pricing structure.

“We have enjoyed great success with our Bay Market location at Camana Bay and we are excited to open a new supermarket where there is more space for shoppers,” he said. “This allows us to offer an enhanced experience with more brand variety gourmet goods and specialty items, as well as our core offerings for our loyal customers, who can count on us to deliver quality products at affordable prices with excellent service.”

Category: Local Business, Retail