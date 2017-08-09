CPA paves way for GT boutique hotel

(CNS Business) The Central Planning Authority has paved the way for a boutique hotel on the old Tree House site on the George Town waterfront after granting planning permission to NCB Investments at last month’s meeting. One of two planned hotel developments in the area, the $30million project is for a five-storey hotel, restaurant and pool on the ironshore coastline which also has a small sandy cove. Permission was granted after no objections were received and all of the government agencies involved gave the project the green light. The Department of Tourism in its review pointed to the need for more room stock in Cayman to help continue the record-breaking growth in the overnight tourism product. The Department of Environment has also welcomed the project as it is being developed on an already-used site, confirming at a previous National Conservation Council meeting there was thus no need to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment.

While the CPA minutes from 19 July list a number of conditions that need to be met, the authority has cleared the way for construction to begin on what will be the first hotel in George Town for decades. The developers are hoping to begin work later this year with an eye on early 2019 as an opening date for the hotel.

Category: Local Business, Tourism