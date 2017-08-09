IMAC books self-help guru for annual talking-shop

(CNS Business): The author of the self-help book, The 5 Second Rule, and award-winning CNN contributor Mel Robbins will top the bill at the 25th Cayman Captive Forum this year, organisers of the conference, Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC), have said. The industry talking-shop will include a line-up of relevant sector contributors but the association has over the years looked for speakers outside the insurance industry for their keynote speech.

Robbins, who has also taken part in the TEDx motivational speaking circuit, will appear at the conference in November at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, according to a release from IMAC. “For 25 years now, the Cayman Captive Forum has delivered dynamic speakers, and this year will be no different,” claimed the forum’s committee chair, Erin Brosnihan. “Mel’s inspirational words encourage people to seek out inner determination and self-empowerment. We look forward having her with us as we celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

The Cayman Captive Forum is designed to attract captive directors, chief financial officers, risk managers, captive insurance managers, and other service providers from around the world, and is the industry’s largest annual event, according to IMAC. For more information on the Cayman Islands as a captive insurance domicile, visit the IMAC website.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Insurance, Local Business