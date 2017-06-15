Businesses bear brunt of crime spike

(CNS Business): From burglaries at a day care centre and a telecoms shop in the heart of the capital to grocery store stick-ups in Bodden Town, business are bearing the brunt of the latest surge in break-ins and armed robberies. The spike in opportunistic crime has been accompanied by a rise in car thefts, as criminals use the stolen vehicles for the robberies and burglaries. Although police were out and about Thursday reassuring business owners, the Chamber of Commerce said it wanted to see a plan of action to tackle crime as it was having a detrimental impact on the community.

Well aware of the impact of the recent crime spike, police officers visited many different business premises across the capital Thursday to advise owners about crime prevention and to listen to the business community’s concerns about crime.

The Chamber said it was prepared to meet with members of the business sector, stakeholders, and the police to assist in the development of a plan of action to address the issue of crime that will lead to a safer environment for residents and businesses alike. It said that committed and strong policing efforts are needed to help the community feel safe.

“We are extremely concerned about these recent crimes and the impact they have had not only on the business sector, but the wider community as a whole,” said Chamber President Kyle Broadhurst. “The root of crime has many sources and the community must work harder to identify high-risk youth at an earlier stage, better policing of communities, and enhanced preventative steps enforced by businesses.”

The Chamber’s comments came in just as police confirmed a break-in at a pre-school centre in George Town in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Burglars gained access to the Shinning Stars day care in Pasadora Place off Smith Road by smashing the back window and ransacked the office, though it was not clear whether anything was stolen.

The Chamber said in its release that it had introduced numerous crime deterrent initiatives, such as Cayman Crime Stoppers and Fraud Prevention workshops, and has supported other initiatives, such as the National Coalition Against Crime.

“Most recently, we raised a $25,000 reward (pledged by members) for those who provide information that leads to the capture and conviction of the culprits behind the robbery at Foster’s Food Fair on Dorcy Drive,” the Chamber stated.

No one has been charged yet in the frightening Saturday evening heist at the supermarket in April, where at least two armed robbers shot a security guard as they robbed a cash van. Over the last few weeks there has been another surge in crimes on business premises, including stores and gas stations,a nd even charities and schools have fallen victim to burglars.

The Chamber urged people in the community to contact Cayman Crime Stoppers on 800-TIPS where all calls remain anonymous. The public can also report crime directly to the RCIPS on 949-4222 or to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 to remain anonymous.

