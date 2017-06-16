OAG assists overseas counterparts

(CNS Business): As part of its strategic plan for 2015-19, which calls for providing support for the development of public audit across the Caribbean, the Office of the Auditor General Cayman Islands (OAG) recently sent two staff members, Patrick Smith and Winston Sobers, to St Vincent and the Grenadines to begin a twinning arrangement. The World Bank is fully funding the effort, whose objective is to strengthen the capacity of that country’s audit office, and will require two visits by OAG staff.

The key areas of focus are to provide training in conducting financial audits of statutory bodies and capital projects; assist the audit office of St Vincent and the Grenadines in developing a strategic business plan; and assist that office in the preparation of a learning development policy/plan for strengthening the capacity of the financial auditors.

During this first phase of the twinning arrangement, approximately 23 staff of the St Vincent office received basic training in risk-based auditing. Nine members of a core group identified to specialise in conducting audits of statutory bodies received additional training through practical workshops to an intermediate level.

In addition to the audit training, the visitors also helped the management team of the St Vincent office to revamp their vision and mission statements, as well as the key objectives of its strategic business plan.

The second phase has been tentatively set for August 2017; until then the OAG will remain in contact with the St Vincent office, and provide support and guidance as needed.

Category: Government, Local Business