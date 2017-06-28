Airport bid pushes out small businesses
(CNS Business): Some of the small business owners that are currently running retail concessions at Owen Roberts International Airport believe they are being pushed out of the bids for the new space. The Cayman Islands Small Business Association (CISBA) has accused the airport authority of creating a request for proposals with confusing paperwork, forcing bidders to engage costly consultants to meet the “onerous bid requirements” and architectural drawings. This, CISBA claims, points to eliminating the current tenants from the bid process.
The Cayman Islands Airport Authority, however, has shaken off the criticism and said that there was wide discussion a year before the bid about the new concessions. The CIAA said it was looking to “exceed guest expectations by creating a memorable shopping and dining experience through appealing retail and food and beverage concepts” at the new airport and it intended to “make the proper selection of future vendors”.
But in a recent press release, CISBA said this was an unfair situation designed to ensure that the new airport food and retail opportunities will go to the the larger business owners who already dominate the local duty free market.
“The businesses currently enjoying this opportunity have been serving travelers for many years. Following the review of the process the small business community is at a clear disadvantage,” it said.
With just days to go before the bid closes, CISBA said businesses would need to hire a consultant for their applications to have a viable shot.
“CISBA has researched this and it is a minimum investment of CI$3,000 to help conceptualize, draft and submit all requirements inclusive of proof of two years balance sheet and income statement,” the association said, and railed against the need to provide designs of how the retail or food service space would look and demonstrate an investment level in fit-out.
The association questioned the likelihood of success in this process for small business owners “up against large businesses that are stalwarts in food and beverage service and retail giants in jewelry, luggage, etc, with significant investments across the Cayman Islands. CISBA believes the requirements already defeats the small man in this process.”
CISBA said the revenue sharing model for the concessions, which shaves off rent expenses from gross sales, isolated from the profit and loss and outside consideration of overhead expenses, has “baffled” them.
The association said the airport should have offered methods that were more reasonable for micro and small businesses. In a last minute appeal to the authority to consider the small businesses when making the decision, CISBA offered to engage in discussion with the airport.
But in a release of its own Tuesday, the airport said the proposed design standards, methodology and revenue model was widely publicised and had already been the subject of public debate.
“The resulting RFP took into account all of this discussion and represents the best solution to meet the CIAA’s objectives while providing opportunities for local businesses,” the airport said.
The airport said its objectives were to “exceed guest expectations by creating a memorable shopping and
dining experience through appealing retail and food and beverage concepts”, as well as to optimize revenue for the CIAA.
“To ensure we meet these objectives, it is incumbent upon the Authority to make the proper selection of future vendors who will have the highest possibility for successfully operating in a unique business environment,” the CIAA said, justifying the requirements of the RFP.
“We have established a fair and transparent bidding and evaluation process to garner the information we need to make the best decisions possible. Our standards and minimum qualifications complement the elegant design of the new airport terminal,” officials stated.
Making it clear that the authority is looking for something different for the future, it said, “The airport is the front door to our country and the last impression for our visitors returning home. The CIAA is passionate about ensuring our guests have an outstanding travel experience by providing a modern facility, and amenities we can be proud of.”
Let's make the airport look just like Camana Bay! After all that is the "new" Cayman.
What a f**king shame. But when they make this country where there is no middle class then everyone will see what will happen, Jamaica will be a paradise when it comes to crime. And yes we have ppm again at the helm, Lord only you can save us so I beg your presence in every way.
I am willing to bet that the selection at the airport will be the same as usual, you can either buy rum, rum cakes, perfume or a piece of jewelry.
The same people who benefit, by keeping others out...will be the same people to own the businesses there.
The same people who coincidentally sit on the airport authority board.
Welcome to the real world. Why do you think the big four win all the bids for consulting work? Just responding to an RFP is enough to put a small company out of business.
Not really the best "headline". The Airport is not 'pushing out' small businesses, but rather ensuring that anyone who bids to open a business in the new expanded terminal, CAN complete a fit-out of the space, WILL complete a fit-out that meets the standard desired of the customer (the Airport Authority), PROVE that the proposed business owner is financially stable (bank statement requirement), PROVIDE evidence of a staffing compliment that is able to serve 550K+ passengers in an efficient way etc...Oh, and actually provide a service that is desired by the paying passenger. The old adage of "if you can't afford to be in business, maybe you shouldn't be in business". It may seem like a harsh statement, but the Airport Authority is spending 60 million dollars on this project, and they are doing so without getting a loan or a subsidy from Central Govt, so kudos to them. I am a a far too frequent traveler, and the efforts being exhausted are greatly needed. Remember all the "small businesses" that were given opportunities to complete construction projects for CI Gov, and the only companies that actually got the job completed were the likes of McAlpine & Arch/Godfrey? They aren't "small', but rather proven entities to see a project through to the end. We cannot have an amazing new terminal with all the bells and whistles, offering very little to the travelers (the people actually paying the bill).
Bottom line is...
This is really not such a great opportunity. Not sure where the $3000 number comes from. I would not expect the cost of responding to be much less than $20,000. To provide ALL of your proprietary systems, handbooks, historical sales numbers, let alone detail forecasts, labour plans, and concept outline (which alone should not exceed 20 pages) architectural drawings... Maybe the $3000 is just to upload your documents to the web portal.
And who is the selection committee and what experience do they have in such things?
Oh and you are responsible to apply for all permits related to construction. I can't wait to see a successful bidder rolling into planning with a permit application being told the space is not zoned for whatever they plan to do and need to make a change of use application and a mailing (it is possible).
So you win. You are provided three concrete walls (you have to pay for the front wall) and do a full build out, in a limited amount of time, in a secured area. "hey boss, i misplace my sledge hammer" LOCKDOWN THE AIRPORT!
And that percentage rent... Yes it is low, but you have to commit to a minimum. If the storage is $65 a foot... Could it be any less than that?
All this for a compressed couple of hours of people in the morning, and a few hours midday.
500,000 visits a year. Manley is 1,500,000 and Montego Bay 3,500,000.
We have three excellent local companies in Jacques Scott, Blackbeards, Tortuga that do an outstanding job and that should return to sell the Duty Free liquor. I would be very disappointed if an outside company beat them.
For retail, tell me a there are better companies in the region than Kirk Freeport or Island Companies...
Now the food and beverage... Bless whoever takes that on. A sit down full service restaurant serving breakfast lunch and dinner? A nightmare. Whatever reason someone does step up, it will not be to get a return on investment.
Good luck!
The time and energy to complete the RFP and then no guarantee you will be successful, a communist way of collecting rent, open book accounting so the rest of Cayman can steal your business ideas makes me think I should pass. They will take your ideas not give you the space and pass your ideas on to their cousin. Think it won't happen?
It doesn't look like "rent" will be calculated on a fixed sq footage basis, rather on a backend formula of what they think vendors can afford based on their business's projected P&L (which applicants must reveal). Given the opaqueness of the selection criteria and method, we should expect all the prime spots to be awarded to Ministry of Tourism relatives and close cronies at sweetheart rates to avoid vacant un-leased space. Lots of window-dressing, and the appearance of a legitimate process, but nothing has really changed at the important committee levels in Cayman (unfortunately).
Same old PPM. I wonder if they will allow Jon Jon to continue his business there??
But of course Silly, don't you know that they only look out for their own interests?
The CIAA decided how to structure the bid process, not the PPM. That is the CIAA's job as the Airports Authority Law requires it to provide for the needs of airport users and make decisions about how to do that.
It's the PPM government, big business only. You all really expect any different? No help for the small man.
and the other government didn't do the same? None of the big parties are different. All cater to big business eventually. Money talks unfortunately.
If you can't afford $3000 to go after a long term lease at the airport, then you should do your business somewhere else. The rents are based on gross sales for the obvious reason that the risk of losing money should fall on the business, not the airport. The concssions at the airport hav been a joke and I will be glad of improvements.
With 20% off top line revenue, not many companies will be able to sustain that unless they sky rocket the prices. Then everyone loses except the airport.
Having recently traveled through a Caribbean and an American airport I would like to appeal for some 'smaller' businesses mixed in to ours. The 'quirky' stores in the Caribbean airport lent an 'exotic' flavour to what is otherwise an internationally interchangeable departure experience. (Which is a good thing. You can navigate 'any' airport because of these similarities.) While the American airport vendors felt like a shopping mall. (So perhaps a bit of national flavor after all.) Since we're a bit of both, lets have a bit of both when selecting the airport stores and food vendors.
Yeah, we want awesome "experiences" at the airport so because that's why visitors come to the island right? What about leaving it up to the local small businesses who have charm, and try harder than most because they have a family to feed?
Given how depressing the offering of retail outlets has been, excluding currently operating businesses could only be a good thing.
All of them... except perhaps Tortuga who do show some imagination.