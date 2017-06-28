Airport bid pushes out small businesses

(CNS Business): Some of the small business owners that are currently running retail concessions at Owen Roberts International Airport believe they are being pushed out of the bids for the new space. The Cayman Islands Small Business Association (CISBA) has accused the airport authority of creating a request for proposals with confusing paperwork, forcing bidders to engage costly consultants to meet the “onerous bid requirements” and architectural drawings. This, CISBA claims, points to eliminating the current tenants from the bid process.

The Cayman Islands Airport Authority, however, has shaken off the criticism and said that there was wide discussion a year before the bid about the new concessions. The CIAA said it was looking to “exceed guest expectations by creating a memorable shopping and dining experience through appealing retail and food and beverage concepts” at the new airport and it intended to “make the proper selection of future vendors”.

But in a recent press release, CISBA said this was an unfair situation designed to ensure that the new airport food and retail opportunities will go to the the larger business owners who already dominate the local duty free market.

“The businesses currently enjoying this opportunity have been serving travelers for many years. Following the review of the process the small business community is at a clear disadvantage,” it said.

With just days to go before the bid closes, CISBA said businesses would need to hire a consultant for their applications to have a viable shot.

“CISBA has researched this and it is a minimum investment of CI$3,000 to help conceptualize, draft and submit all requirements inclusive of proof of two years balance sheet and income statement,” the association said, and railed against the need to provide designs of how the retail or food service space would look and demonstrate an investment level in fit-out.

The association questioned the likelihood of success in this process for small business owners “up against large businesses that are stalwarts in food and beverage service and retail giants in jewelry, luggage, etc, with significant investments across the Cayman Islands. CISBA believes the requirements already defeats the small man in this process.”

CISBA said the revenue sharing model for the concessions, which shaves off rent expenses from gross sales, isolated from the profit and loss and outside consideration of overhead expenses, has “baffled” them.

The association said the airport should have offered methods that were more reasonable for micro and small businesses. In a last minute appeal to the authority to consider the small businesses when making the decision, CISBA offered to engage in discussion with the airport.

But in a release of its own Tuesday, the airport said the proposed design standards, methodology and revenue model was widely publicised and had already been the subject of public debate.

“The resulting RFP took into account all of this discussion and represents the best solution to meet the CIAA’s objectives while providing opportunities for local businesses,” the airport said.

The airport said its objectives were to “exceed guest expectations by creating a memorable shopping and

dining experience through appealing retail and food and beverage concepts”, as well as to optimize revenue for the CIAA.



“To ensure we meet these objectives, it is incumbent upon the Authority to make the proper selection of future vendors who will have the highest possibility for successfully operating in a unique business environment,” the CIAA said, justifying the requirements of the RFP.

“We have established a fair and transparent bidding and evaluation process to garner the information we need to make the best decisions possible. Our standards and minimum qualifications complement the elegant design of the new airport terminal,” officials stated.

Making it clear that the authority is looking for something different for the future, it said, “The airport is the front door to our country and the last impression for our visitors returning home. The CIAA is passionate about ensuring our guests have an outstanding travel experience by providing a modern facility, and amenities we can be proud of.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local Business, Retail, Small Business, Transport