Workshop offered on growing a business

(CNS Business): The Overseas Countries and Territories Association is hosting a workshop on business incubation and innovation on Friday, 30 June. Business incubators are firms that help new and start-up companies develop by providing services such as management training or office space, and are considered catalysts for regional or national economic development. The workshop is suitable for representatives of government agencies, independent science and technology centres, small start-ups, higher learning institutions and non-governmental/non-profit agencies.

The free seminar, which will take place in the Government Administration Building, in conference room 2112, from 8am to 5pm, will comprise presentations and interactive workshops for people with some knowledge of business, technical and academic education; and innovation and export promotion, stated a government press release.

Places will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis with registration on the day.

The workshop will focus on explaining the systems for developing new and strong business opportunities in territories like the Cayman Islands. The seminar will also suggest how to develop business capacity using incubators and incubator-type models.

The areas that the training and presentations will cover include:

planning and creating an innovation-centred incubator

selecting the right incubator partners

how to determine a financing strategy for your incubator

selecting the right enterprises for the incubator

avoiding incubation pitfalls, and

the triple bottom line and the importance of eco-innovation.

For further information, email Jamaal Anderson, International Affairs Analyst in the Cabinet Office

Category: Local Business, Small Business