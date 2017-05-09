Cousteau comes to Cayman for energy conference

(CNS Business): Aquanaut, ocean conservationist and documentary filmmaker, Fabien Cousteau, will be in Cayman this week for a sustainable energy conference, aimed at embracing a low-carbon, sustainable future for Cayman and other Caribbean Islands. One of a number of speakers at the event, Cousteau, the grandson of the famous explorer and scientist, Jacques-Yves Cousteau, will deliver a key-note speech on ‘Climate Action Now’ on 11 May.

The two-day Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC) will be held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort, and the founder of Virgin, Sir Richard Branson, will host a video call live to the conference.

Speakers include Premier Alden McLaughlin, Minister Kurt Tibbetts, who recently released the government’s energy policy document, and James Whittaker, the conference oganiser and the president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association (CREA).

“The diversity and quality of the speakers and panelists at CTEC act as a strong foundation to what will be an educational and forward-looking event,” Whittaker said. “The wide range of experts speaking at the conference helps promote a collaborative approach when it comes to ascertaining and addressing the issues Cayman and the Caribbean face when it comes to renewable energy.”

He added that it was important the Caribbean community was coming together to discuss transitioning to sustainable energy.

“With the Cayman Islands National Energy Policy now in place, it is important that we continue this positive momentum towards secure, reliable and economically feasible energy solutions,” Whittaker stated.

For the full list of CTEC’s speakers, registration details visit the website.

