Caymanian takes over top job at Digicel

(CNS Business): Raul Nicholson-Coe will be taking over the top job at Digicel’s Cayman Islands operation, the firm said in a release Monday. The local telecoms expert, who is currently the chief operating officer with the firm, will take over as chief executive officer from Martin Bould on 1 June. Company officials said Nicholson-Coe will have responsibility for driving all aspects of the business as it “continues its transformation into a complete communications and entertainment provider”.

Nicholson-Coe has worked in telecoms for over twenty years. He joined Digicel as director of business development in 2009 before being promoted in 2012. But before joining the firm he worked with AT&T Wireless/Cingular and TeleCayman Limited.

The local expert said he was looking forward to his promotion and working with the local and regional teams.

“I am particularly excited about our continued investments in the mobile network and internet data services as well as implementing investment strategies to enhance our local and international fibre optic networks,” he said. “I am confident that Digicel’s capital investments will ensure that the Cayman Islands remains an attractive place for residents and visitors – as well as the preferred jurisdiction for international businesses to operate.”

Vanessa Slowey, Digicel Caribbean and Central America CEO, congratulated Nicholson-Coe on his new job.

“I’m so happy to be appointing a Caymanian in the top job, which has always been our ambition,” she said. “Raul has served our Cayman Islands operations at a senior level for the past eight years and we are confident that, with his in-depth knowledge of the market and our customers, he will take our Cayman Islands operations to the next level ensuring the best communications experience for all our valued customers.”

Meanwhile, she thanked Bould for his leadership over the past three years. He said it had been a fantastic opportunity to come to Cayman and lay the foundations for Digicel to become Cayman’s leading communications and entertainment provider.

“I’m delighted to leave the business in very capable hands and wish Raul and the team every success for the future. I thank all of our loyal customers for their ongoing support and custom and everyone in Cayman who has made me so welcome,” Bould added.

Category: Local Business, Telecommunications