2016 cruise figures fall short on previous year

(CNS) Although 577 ships called at the George Town port during the last twelve months, the annual passenger figure has fallen short on the numbers recorded in 2015 by 4,959, according to statistics on the port authority website. In 2015, 575 ships brought 1,716,812 while an extra two vessels brought 1,711,853 last year. The figures are, however, still some of the best cruise passenger arrival statistics that Cayman has enjoyed in recent years and is the third highest number since 2007, when 657 ships brought 1,725,647.

Despite the lack of cruise berthing piers, Grand Cayman continues to enjoy the patronage of the cruise lines. Although government insists that if they do not invest in the costly cruise berthing facility in the capital the ships will stop coming, there is no sign yet of such a doomsday scenario.

While tourism officials believe the increasing size of cruise ships in the region will stop the cruise lines from coming here, Carnival bucked the trend last month, when the new 133,500-ton Carnival Vista, the largest ship in that line’s fleet, made its debut call to Cayman on 29 December.

The ship, which carries nearly 4,000 passengers, returned yesterday, 11 January, and will be a regular visitor throughout the high season. The Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, which carries more than 4,000 passengers, is a regular visitor and demonstrates that even with the tendering requirements, not all cruise lines ships are passing Cayman by.

During the rest of January downtown merchants and tour operators can look forward to several more busy days this month, when the combination of ship numbers and size will see as many as 19,000 passengers arriving on some busy days. In February, the port schedule indicates that there will be ten days where more than 10,000 passengers will arrive in George Town.

Category: Cruise Tourism, Tourism