China to ‘favour’ Cayman registered ships

(CNS Business): The United Kingdon and Chinese governments have signed a deal on behalf of the Cayman Islands that officials said will boost the competitiveness of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry. Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, arrived in Cayman yesterday for a brief visit to confirm the deal, which bestows ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status to Cayman-registered vessels entering Chinese ports.

“This will significantly reduce the port dues paid by Cayman Islands ships and is seen as a boost to the competitiveness of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry. The ambassador’s confirmation followed earlier discussions between the Governor’s Office and the Chinese Embassy in London,” government officials said in a release.

The ambassador started his visit with a courtesy call on Governor Helen Kilpatrick but he also met with Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton, who is responsible for the shipping registry, and numerous other government officials. Here for just two days, Liu also met with and representatives from the private sector during his brief trip and visited the Cayman Turtle Centre and the National Museum.

