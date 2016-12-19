Jamaican boss to lead Caribbean C&W ops in New Year

(CNS Business): Regional telecommunications conglomerate Cable & Wireless has appointed its Jamaican chief, Garfield “Garry” Sinclair, as president of the Caribbean, covering 15 territories across the region, including Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados and the Cayman Islands. He will be responsible for the strategic execution, financial performance and reputation of the business, developing the company’s growth in triple-play, mobile data and fixed-mobile convergence, as well as business-to-business services.

John Reid, CEO of C&W, who was recently confirmed as top executive of the region-leading full service operator, said, “Our business is entering a new phase of its development and evolution, and I am excited about the expertise, experience and passion for customers that Garry brings to what is a critical role.”

Sinclair, a Jamaica national, was described as “uniquely qualified to lead the Caribbean business given his twenty years’ experience”.

In his role as president of investment bank Dehring Bunting & Golding, Sinclair grew a start-up business to be a key player in the Caribbean financial services industry. For the past seven years as CEO of Cable & Wireless Jamaica, he has grown the mobile subscriber base from two hundred thousand to almost one million customers, as well as leading the company’s 800+ employees through the integration of the Columbus and C&W businesses.

“I am honored to lead our Caribbean business into the next chapter of its development,” said Sinclair. “I look forward to working with our 3,300 employees across the region as we look to seize the opportunity to develop our products and services, continue the transformation of our operations, and lead the region in innovation and quality of customer experience.”

Sinclair’s appointment will take effect on 1 January.

