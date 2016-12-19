Business urged to watch their cash this Christmas

(CNS): Police are reminding local businesses owners to be careful when managing their cash this holiday season. With crime on the up and commercial operations handling more cash than usual, owners are being urged to pay attention. The RCIPS said business owners and the general community should exercise caution when handling large amounts of cash, especially when carrying it with them on their person.

As well warning as business owners, the police urged service and hospitality staff, such as bartenders and waiting staff, who may be carrying more cash than usual to take greater care.

“Both businesses and individuals should have safety procedures for how cash is managed and transported, as well as where it is stored,” said Richard Barrow, Chief Inspector and Head of the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit. “Even in the rush of the season, do not shortcut those procedures,” he added.

Category: Local Business