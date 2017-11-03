Tourism minister outlines record-breaking statistics

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said he expects that more than 400,000 tourists will have visited the Cayman Islands by the end of this year, passing another record-breaking milestone and continuing the incredible successes in overnight tourism figures since he took over the ministry in 2013. During his contribution to the debate late Wednesday evening, Kirkconnell pointed out that the numbers were already at record levels when he took over in 2013, but since then a combination of targeted marketing, an increase in room stock and increased airlift had fuelled the continued growth.

Read more and comment on CNS Headline News

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Cruise Tourism, Stay-over tourism, Tourism