Queen using Cayman investment fund

(CNS Business): Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Queen Elizabeth to apologise to the British people for using tax havens, including the Cayman Islands. Revelations that the Queen was among a list of very rich individuals and organisations using offshore vehicles to dodge taxes has come with the release of a trove of information hacked from offshore law firm Appleby and then leaked to journalists. Dubbed the Paradise Papers, the material reveals that the Queen’s private estate had invested $7.5 million in Dover Street VI Cayman Fund LP as part of an offshore portfolio, invested on her behalf by a council of lawyers and advisers that manage investments for the Duchy of Lancaster, the Queen’s estate.

The estate claims it received no tax advantages from investing offshore. The Duchy of Lancaster said in a statement to the British press, “We operate a number of investments and a few of these are with overseas funds. All of our investments are fully audited and legitimate.”

The revelation is particularly embarrassing for the Queen because her offshore investments in turn invested in BrightHouse, a rent-to-own firm in the UK which has been criticised for irresponsible lending and exploitation of the poor, as well as a liquor store that went bust.

Meanwhile, the batch of leaked documents from Appleby, which has offices in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey, has been passed to around 380 journalists from over 90 media organisations in 67 different countries, according to the New York Times, that have spent months examining the papers.

Among the revelations, they also found that the chief fundraiser and senior adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved millions of dollars to various offshore locations, including Cayman.

Stephen Bronfman, heir to the Seagram fortune, might legally have avoided taxes in the US, Canada and Israel as a result, reports suggest. He was just one of many international politicians, celebrities and wealthy individuals whose financial details were exposed in the leak.

The papers also show yet another Russia connection to the Trump administration, that US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, holds a stake in a shipping company, Navigator, through a chain of offshore investments. Navigator operates a lucrative partnership with Sibur, a Russian gas company part-owned by Kirill Shamalov, the husband of Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova.

Category: Finance, Financial Services, UK, World Business