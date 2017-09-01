Golden Spoons Review: Pirates Point Resort

(CNS Foodie): Dining at Pirates Point in Little Cayman, which bills itself as a gourmet diving resort, is not your typical restaurant experience. Consistently earning top ratings from travel websites and magazines, the restaurant was high on our list during a recent visit to Little Cayman. Since we weren’t staying at the resort, we had to book for dinner, which I did ahead of arriving. My preferred date wasn’t available but we were welcomed the following day and gladly gave up our Saturday plans to eat there.

In 1986, the resort was bought by Gladys Howard, a courageous and passionate woman, and is now in the warm, loving hands of her daughter, Susan.

We were offered pick-up to take us to there, and were driven by a friendly gentleman who also showed us how things worked and walked us to our seats. We were told to help ourselves to their fully stocked bar which operated on an honours system. On the counter were delicious gluten-free chocolate chip cookies, potato chips and delectable devilled eggs. It all tasted lovely and we found the bar’s honours system quirky and fun, which allowed us to get behind the bar and play around with flavours, as it was fully stocked.

The resort’s guests sat in the regular dining room and we were in a private nook surrounded by eclectic art pieces featuring repurposed beach items. Susan Howard later explained that the resort holds art contests and features the first-place winners. Some of the pieces were astounding. The place felt special and even the guests were extremely friendly and made us feel welcome.

We were told dinner would be ready some time after 7:30pm and as soon it was, we were all called in. We were greeted by the chef who had prepared impeccably seasoned and cooked salmon, a homemade hollandaise sauce, bean succotash, salad and fresh bread rolls. The food was put out on a separate table for diners to help themselves. Everything was phenomenal; all of the ingredients were clearly fresh and the dishes made from scratch.

But we did wonder what would happen if we did not care for the ingredients. I asked if guests can be told the menu ahead of time and was informed the earliest was the night before; quite understandable, though, since the chef works with whatever is fresh and available. Having said that, if given enough notice, they will try to accommodate people who require special diets.

I imagine some might expect a bigger variety for a meal costing $50 per person and $25 per child. The drinks were $7 per self-served cocktail and $2 for non-alcoholic drinks. But this is Little Cayman so things are pricey and they do advertise it as gourmet dining experience. The only dessert was Key lime pie, which was OK, but not our favourite version of this classic. There was a bit of fresh merengue but also a strong taste of condensed milk. I think we could have shared a piece, but we each got our own. It would have been nice to offer a second option such as ice cream.

This dining experience is not for picky eaters. However, if you are open to most foods and are flexible, then this place will not disappoint. The vibe, the owner, staff, the love in the food and “found” art make it a winner in my books.

We will return and possibly stay at the resort for its postive energy and connection with old time Little Cayman but with bold new flavours.

Gratuity: 15% added to the bill

