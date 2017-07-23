GT hotel projects begin planning process

(CNS Business): Two new hotel development projects on the coastline along North Church Street in George Town have begun the planning process after one project was listed to be heard at this week’s Central Planning Authority meeting and developers for a second recently announced that they had submitted plans. NCB Investments is making a rezoning application to pave the way for a hotel on the old Tree House site, while the Howard Hospitality Group (HHG) has revealed its plans for a $285 million development on Pageant Beach.

Believed to be the first two major new hotel projects in and around the capital for many years, both developments are being broadly welcomed and have raised almost no controversy. So far, there is no indication that the developers are requesting any major concessions or public investment in infrastructure before they go ahead.

Throughout its last term the PPM government was focused heavily on a number of private sector development projects, including the Ironwood and Beach Bay developments, that it hoped would fuel economic growth and new jobs for locals. But with the exception of Dart’s projects, they failed to materialize.

But as the PPM holds onto the reins of power with an even shakier coalition than in the previous administration, keeping the economy buoyant will be even more important.

The good news for the Progressives is that these two projects in George Town appear to be genuine and a lot less speculative than other private sector tourism developments touted over the last few years. They have also generated much less concern about potentially damaging environmental impact.

“Our team is thrilled to be a part of such an extraordinary project, especially at a time when tourism and construction in Grand Cayman is so strong, with so much opportunity,” said Howard Sitzer, chairman of HHG. “Pageant Beach has long been an iconic area of Grand Cayman and we are thrilled to submit plans for a resort that will help locals and travelers connect with the natural beauty that exists there.”

The 456-room resort includes seven food and beverage facilities, including a rooftop bar, as well as the usual resort amenities. Developers also plan to construct six waterfront villas and condos for sale. The resort brand is yet to be named, officials stated.

Meanwhile the NCB proposal to develop the old Tree House is also progressing through the planning process after the application was considered this week. Although no decision has yet been made, it appears that there were few objections and the developers have already discussed issues with the key agencies, such as the Department of Environment, tourism, the NRA and Water Authority, to ensure it complies with the relevant laws.

The plan is for a 5-storey boutique hotel next to the Coral Sands Resort on North Church Street in George Town which will include 44 suites, a restaurant and bar, gym, guest café, guest business centre, basement parking, a boardwalk along the shore line, three swimming pools and a swim-up bar. The developer hopes to break ground on the project before the end of the year and is aiming to be open in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Construction, Local Business, Stay-over tourism, Tourism