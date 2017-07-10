CIMA names two new deputy heads

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has promoted two staff members to top positions within the organisation, as of 1 June 2017. Suzanne Sadlier was named deputy head of the Insurance Supervision Division and Judiann Myles was appointed deputy head of the Compliance Division. Sadlier has been a reinsurance specialist at CIMA since joining the authority in April 2015. Myles’ new job follows a three-year tenure as the deputy head of CIMA’s Policy and Development Division.

Sadlier has more than 10 years in areas including claims, underwriting and regulation, which she gained while working in Ireland. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Insurance from the University of Limerick, Ireland, and is a chartered insurer (ACII) as awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute, UK, in 2013. She is also an AIR Certified Catastrophe Modeller, earned through AIR Institute in Boston in 2014, and serves as an active member of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors Reinsurance Task Force on behalf of CIMA.

During her previous deputy head position, Myles gained extensive policy knowledge to add to her regulatory and supervisory experience. She began her regulatory career within the Investments Supervision Division in 1999, and since then has climbed the ranks, holding various positions.

Myles holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (International Finance) and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the International College of the Cayman Islands.She earned the certified anti-money laundering specialist designation in 2006, has been an associate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners since 2014, and also earned the Claritas Investment Programme Certificate from the CFA Institute in 2015. In addition, she was trained as a Mutual Evaluation Assessor by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force in 2016.

Cindy Scotland, CIMA managing director, said of these new appointments: “As the authority continues to highlight the quality of expertise amongst our employees, we are extremely pleased to fill these important top positions from within our organisation.

“With a combined proven track record for successfully leading large-scale initiatives, experience in strategic planning and technical operations within financial regulation, each of the aforementioned appointments certainly add value to CIMA’s management team, and its overall structure,” she said.

Category: Insurance