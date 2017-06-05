DoT offers hurricane guarantee to visitors

(CNS Business): Visitors to the Cayman Islands this summer are being offered a Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee by the Department of Tourism. Tourists are being promised compensation if they book a vacation to the islands but have to cancel because of stormy weather. “As soon as a hurricane is anticipated, guests are eligible to receive a full refund of accommodation fees at participating hotels, condos and villas island-wide, with a maximum one-night penalty at most for cancellations made up to 48 hours prior to check-in,” DoT officials said in a release.



Some hotel and condo properties are also offering a free replacement stay throughout the summer months, allowing guests to re-book for the same duration as the initially-booked stay, regardless of how many days were affected by a hurricane or storm.

“Our top priority at the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is to provide a positive and memorable vacation experience for our guests, one that is unburdened by the stresses of everyday life,” said Tourism Director Rosa Harris. “Understanding the seasonal considerations that come with the late summer and early fall months, we developed our island-wide Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee. This guarantee allows travellers to plan their stays in the Cayman Islands with complete peace of mind, ensuring they are covered even in the unlikely event that their trip is cut short due to inclement weather.”

Hotels, condominiums and villas across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are participating in the guarantee with some offering cancellation up to 24 hours or less before the reserved stay, with zero penalty.



Category: Tourism